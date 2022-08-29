Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Throwing Major Shade At Kim Kardashian
There's no doubt that Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye "Ye" West share a long and complicated history. In 2009, Ye famously stole the microphone from Swift as she accepted her MTV Video Music Award, saying that Beyoncé should have won the award instead of Swift in the cringe-worthy moment. Then, Kardashian got involved in 2016 when she leaked a phone call between Ye and Swift where the rapper asked permission to use Swift's name in his song "Famous," per Variety. This was after Swift claimed that she did not give the rapper permission to use her name in the lyrics.
But, at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift made a huge announcement that gave Swifties something to cheer about. During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year (and later on social media), Swift surprised fans by announcing her upcoming, brand-new album, "Midnights." The singer shared the album artwork for her latest project, which includes 13 songs — a signature number Swifts know "all too well" — and a description of the coming work. "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face," it says. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."
Swift also mentioned that the album drops on October 21. So, why do fans think she's throwing shade at Kardashian?
Taylor Swift's album release date has fans speculating
Is Taylor Swift throwing some shade at Kim Kardashian? Fans certainly seem to think so! Not only did Swift announce her new album, "Midnights," on the 13th anniversary of Kanye "Ye" West interrupting her MTV VMA speech, but she's also dropping the album on October 21 — which just so happens to be Kardashian's birthday. Interesting, to say the least!
Fans took to social media with their theories on Swift's album drop, and many believe there are far too many "coincidences" for it not to be a pre-meditated move by the "All Too Well" singer. "Taylor swift announced a milestone album 13 years after what happened with kanye at the vmas, wore a similar dress to a look from 'look what you made me do' video right after she became able to re-record it, AND the new album is releasing on kim's birthday," one fan tweeted. "@taylorswift at the VMAs born on the 13th announces her 10th studio album 13 years after Kanye interrupted her at the VMAs is coming out in the 10th month on Kim Kardashian's birthday and will have 13 tracks... she is unhinged," another fan pointed out.
As of this writing, neither Kardashian nor Swift have not commented on Swift's choice to release dates. However, Kardashian tweeted about the feud in 2020, slamming Swift for "reigniting" it. So it wouldn't be a huge surprise if she eventually threw some shade right back at Swift at some point.