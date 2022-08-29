Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Throwing Major Shade At Kim Kardashian

There's no doubt that Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye "Ye" West share a long and complicated history. In 2009, Ye famously stole the microphone from Swift as she accepted her MTV Video Music Award, saying that Beyoncé should have won the award instead of Swift in the cringe-worthy moment. Then, Kardashian got involved in 2016 when she leaked a phone call between Ye and Swift where the rapper asked permission to use Swift's name in his song "Famous," per Variety. This was after Swift claimed that she did not give the rapper permission to use her name in the lyrics.

But, at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift made a huge announcement that gave Swifties something to cheer about. During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year (and later on social media), Swift surprised fans by announcing her upcoming, brand-new album, "Midnights." The singer shared the album artwork for her latest project, which includes 13 songs — a signature number Swifts know "all too well" — and a description of the coming work. "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face," it says. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."

Swift also mentioned that the album drops on October 21. So, why do fans think she's throwing shade at Kardashian?