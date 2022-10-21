What's The Real Meaning Of Vigilante S*** By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift has long reigned over the internet and causes chaos with every tweet ... so it's only fitting that her latest album has a track called "Vigilante Sh*t." The announcement of the song came on night two of her TikTok series "Midnights Mayhem With Me," and its title alone was enough to make fans reel. "The track has a cuss word in it," one fan commented in all caps. "Omg I love this new Taylor era."

Her fondness for four-letter words is far from the most shocking thing to emerge from this new album, however. When the clock struck midnight and the full song was revealed, fans swarmed Twitter in disbelief. "Is 'Vigilante Sh*t' about Kim Kardashian or am I tripping ???" one wrote.

It wouldn't be the first time the beauty mogul seemed to feature in Swift's clever lyrics. In contrast to "Reputation," however, "Vigilante Sh*t" seems to take Kardashian's side. Is there a peace offering hidden in the pop anthem?