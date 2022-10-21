What's The Real Meaning Of Question...? By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think
It's been two long months since Taylor Swift announced "Midnights," her 10th studio album. "I had made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on Oct. 21," Swift revealed while accepting the VMA for "Video of the Year," per Entertainment Weekly. Since the announcement, Swift has kept her fans busy by releasing teasers, Easter eggs, and promo videos, via TikTok and Instagram.
Now that we've finally gotten to hear "Midnights," which the Grammy award-winning singer promised would dive into the stories of "13 sleepless nights" across her life, per Twitter, we're trying to figure out the real meanings behind Swift's new songs. "Questions," which Swift first announced on September 25 via TikTok, has especially piqued our interests — both for the lyrics and the possible connection to a past Swift song about a one of her particularly famous exes.
Question may be about Harry Styles
Taylor Swift's new album may be responsible for the resurgence of the "Haylor" fandom — as in, fans who ship Swift and her ex singer Harry Styles. And here's why. Swift kicks off "Questions," singing about a "good girl" and a "sad boy" who lived in a "big city" and made "wrong choices." And while that could be about literally anybody, Swift uses the chorus to pose a bunch of questions to the unnamed guy, per Genius: "Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room/And every single one of your friends was makin' fun of you/But fifteen seconds later, thеy were clappin' too? Then what did you do?" While it's a long shot, the part about a kiss in a crowded room, could be referencing the time she and Styles shared a kiss in Time's Square on New Year's Eve 2013, per HuffPost.
But the biggest clue that Swift is likely singing about Styles, as writer Zainub Amir pointed out on Twitter, is that "Questions" and "Out of the Woods," which is also widely believed to have been about Styles as well, both star with nearly the same cadence and melody. The lyric portion of "Questions" also starts with "I remember," which Swift also says in "Out of the Woods." Although Swift has yet to confirm the Harry Styles theory, her fans appear to be in agreement with Amir, eagerly sharing their reactions on Twitter.