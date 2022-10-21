What's The Real Meaning Of Question...? By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift's new album may be responsible for the resurgence of the "Haylor" fandom — as in, fans who ship Swift and her ex singer Harry Styles. And here's why. Swift kicks off "Questions," singing about a "good girl" and a "sad boy" who lived in a "big city" and made "wrong choices." And while that could be about literally anybody, Swift uses the chorus to pose a bunch of questions to the unnamed guy, per Genius: "Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room/And every single one of your friends was makin' fun of you/But fifteen seconds later, thеy were clappin' too? Then what did you do?" While it's a long shot, the part about a kiss in a crowded room, could be referencing the time she and Styles shared a kiss in Time's Square on New Year's Eve 2013, per HuffPost.

But the biggest clue that Swift is likely singing about Styles, as writer Zainub Amir pointed out on Twitter, is that "Questions" and "Out of the Woods," which is also widely believed to have been about Styles as well, both star with nearly the same cadence and melody. The lyric portion of "Questions" also starts with "I remember," which Swift also says in "Out of the Woods." Although Swift has yet to confirm the Harry Styles theory, her fans appear to be in agreement with Amir, eagerly sharing their reactions on Twitter.