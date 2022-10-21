What's The Real Meaning Of Bigger Than The Whole Sky By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift's bonus track "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" starts off with the haunting lyrics, "No words appear before me in the aftermath / Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears / Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness / 'Cause it's all over now, all out to sea," per Genius. It's apparent that Swift is singing about losing someone dear to her and feeling hopeless. Many Swift fans know that she reflects on her past romances in her songs, so is this about an ex-boyfriend? As she sings, "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky," it seems as if she's letting go of her loved one. However, her lyrics, "I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you," suggests that she has never met this person. Could Swift be singing about a miscarriage?

Swifties seem to think she is, and fans took to Reddit to discuss the meaning behind her lyrics. One fan wrote, "Yesterday was 2 years since I lost my first pregnancy. I was already a little emotional about it all, but then this hit hard this morning." Another wrote, "I figured miscarriage almost immediately. My heart." One Swift fan responded with, "Oh Taylor I'm so sorry if this was something she experienced." Undoubtedly, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" is one of Swift's saddest songs on "Midnights" and has resonated with many of her fans.