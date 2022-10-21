The Arrest Of Welcome To Plathville Star Kim Plath Fully Explained

When viewers were introduced to the Plaths on the reality series "Welcome to Plathville," the family reminded many people of another large clan of Christian fundamentalists who once had their own TLC series: the Duggars.

But unlike "19 Kids and Counting," the Plaths' show has delved into the messier side of their family dynamics, from the breakdown of patriarch Barry Plath and matriarch Kim Plath's marriage to their long estrangement from their adult son Ethan Plath. At the start of the series, viewers learned that the parents of nine tried to keep their kids who were still living at home sheltered from the outside world on their secluded Georgia farm. Per the Daily Mail, the children weren't allowed to watch television, drink soda, or use social media. The Plaths also avoided alcohol. "When we got married and we moved in here, we had alcohol in the home. That was a big source of tension," Ethan's wife, Olivia Plath, said on the show (via InTouch). But according to The U.S. Sun, Kim once confessed to drinking excessively in college, even though she had found it difficult growing up with an alcoholic mother.

In front of the "Welcome to Plathville" cameras, Lydia Plath questioned her mother's decision to separate from Barry, saying, "What she's doing is going against everything she's taught me." Now, Kim is being called out for getting in trouble with the law for behavior that some fans have deemed irresponsible and hypocritical.