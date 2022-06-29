The Real Reason Welcome To Plathville's Kim And Barry Plath Are Ending Their Marriage

Reality TV villains Kim and Barry Plath are the parents featured in the hit reality show, "Welcome to Plathville." Barry and Kim are fundamentalist Christians who make Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar look wild by comparison. The Plaths raised their nine children in a very strict and sheltered home. The Plath kids had no cell phones, soda pop, or television. Despite the ban on watching TV, Barry and Kim thought it was okay to put their kids on a reality show.

Four of their nine kids are now estranged from their parents. Oldest daughter Hosanna married young and moved away from her parents. Barry and Kim kicked their teenagers Moria and Micah out of the house, leaving them to fend for themselves without a high school diploma or a GED. The Plath's oldest, Ethan, stopped contacting his parents because of how they treated his wife, Olivia (Ethan's parents think evil spirits possess Olivia, because she thinks drinking Coca-Cola is fine and other revolutionary ideas).

In Season 4 of the TLC series, there are relationship problems between Barry and Kim. People reported that Kim talked about her choice to move away from her husband and five younger children. "I never thought it would be like this ... It's just a time of a lot of change right now," the 49-year-old mom explained. "It's like he wants me to stay, but I don't know that he wants to really change." As Season 4 went on, things got worse. Here's why the "Welcome to Plathville" stars are ending their marriage.