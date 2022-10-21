What's The Real Meaning Of Maroon By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

"Midnights" broke the internet with its release, and when the morning came we were all still trying to make sense of Taylor Swift's signature vulnerable lyricism.

On the fifth night of "Midnights Mayhem With Me," Taylor Swift announced the title of the album's second track: "Maroon." Fans immediately made the connection to "Red," Swift's 2012 album that contains a song by the same name. "Maroon," one wrote. "You mean another word for RED." Another commenter couldn't help but laugh at the fact that "Maroon" came on episode five. Could the song be a collaboration with the Adam Levine-led band?

Back in 2012 when she was promoting "Red," Swift let People know about her feelings on the color. She noted that there are two sides to the hue: "The red emotions that are daring and bold and passion and love and affection" and "jealousy and anger and frustration." Now that the song has arrived, we know exactly what this particular shade means to the singer.