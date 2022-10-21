Jamie Lee Curtis Can't Get Enough Of LeBron James' Halloween Praise
"Halloween Ends," the gory sequel to 2021's "Halloween Kills," recently hit theaters with one of the biggest opening weekends of the year. Per Deadline, the slasher film raked in $41 million and was the most streamed series or movie to ever stream on Peacock. The David Gordon Green-directed film is the final installment of the reimagined horror trilogy, but the 13th overall movie in the "Halloween" franchise. And like the famed killer, Michael Myers, Jamie Lee Curtis has played a key role in the fictional horror saga over the years.
Curtis first appeared as Laurie Strode in the original "Halloween" film, which was released in 1978. The actor — who is stepping away from the iconic role after this year — recently opened up about her time playing the iconic character during an interview with NPR. "I look at it less as a goodbye. I look at it a lot more as a thank you," Curtis said. "That role gave me my life. It gave me a creative life."
Curtis is now receiving one more round of praise for her final appearance as Laurie, and has even gotten a special shout-out from LeBron James.
Jamie Lee Curtis swooned over the compliment from her King
"Halloween Ends" may have only received a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans (and celebrities) are seemingly loving Jamie Lee Curtis' final curtain call Following the film's release, Lakers star LeBron James shared a glowing review of the movie online. "Halloween Ends was so GOOD," James tweeted. "@jamieleecurtis you're such a LEGEND & BADASS #MichaelMyers." James' message was retweeted over 1,300 times and even prompted a response from Laurie Strode herself.
Days after James' declaration, Curtis took to social media to respond to the basketball star. Curtis shared a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram, and similarly gushed over her admiration for the athlete. Paying homage to James' famous nickname, she captioned the post, "My King! @kingjames. You flatter me but the Queen LIKES IT."
Similarly, regular fans of Curtis have also praised her performance in the horror film. Although they disliked the movie, one person tweeted, "Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode still stands as THE horror protag. Nobody comes close to her at all." Meanwhile, a fan account simply wrote, "Laurie Strode Forever."