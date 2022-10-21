Jamie Lee Curtis Can't Get Enough Of LeBron James' Halloween Praise

"Halloween Ends," the gory sequel to 2021's "Halloween Kills," recently hit theaters with one of the biggest opening weekends of the year. Per Deadline, the slasher film raked in $41 million and was the most streamed series or movie to ever stream on Peacock. The David Gordon Green-directed film is the final installment of the reimagined horror trilogy, but the 13th overall movie in the "Halloween" franchise. And like the famed killer, Michael Myers, Jamie Lee Curtis has played a key role in the fictional horror saga over the years.

Curtis first appeared as Laurie Strode in the original "Halloween" film, which was released in 1978. The actor — who is stepping away from the iconic role after this year — recently opened up about her time playing the iconic character during an interview with NPR. "I look at it less as a goodbye. I look at it a lot more as a thank you," Curtis said. "That role gave me my life. It gave me a creative life."

Curtis is now receiving one more round of praise for her final appearance as Laurie, and has even gotten a special shout-out from LeBron James.