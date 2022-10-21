Simona Halep Stands Her Ground Amid Suspension For Failed US Open Drug Test

Simona Halep had a tumultuous 2022, both professionally and personally. The tennis pro called it quits with her husband, billionaire Toni Iuruc, in September after being married for less than a year. Following the announcement of the divorce, a tabloid in Halep's home country of Romania speculated that the 2018 French Open winner's relationship with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou was to blame for causing a rift in her marriage, per Tennis World.

Earlier in the year, Halep struggled on the court when she suffered a panic attack during a match at the French Open in May. "It's new and I didn't know how to handle it," she told Eurosport at the time (via CNN). "It was tough to breathe and I was not very clear in what I'm doing." Halep believed that the additional nerves were due to various injuries in the preceding years coupled with anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic. "My brain was not very strong," Halep said while adding that she would bounce back.

By September — around the time of her divorce — the Romanian announced that she was shutting down for the year after undergoing elective nose surgery. "I was going through so many anxious moments and I thought it is time to stop cause it is emotionally unhealthy," she wrote in a Twitter post at the time. The next month Halep failed a drug test, and faced being away from the game for much longer than anticipated.