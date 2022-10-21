Midnights: Taylor Swift May Have Dropped A Huge Hint About One Of Her Closest Friends

As we all know, a Taylor Swift lyric is never just a Taylor Swift lyric. And with the release of her latest album, "Midnights," Swifties have 13 tracks from the standard album, plus an additional seven bonus songs, to parse for clues. The album has been out for less than a day and Swift fans on the internet already have a theory that Swift has hidden a major announcement about one of her celebrity friends in one of her songs.

For some background, Swift has been known to reference her friends (and her enemies) in Easter eggs hidden in her lyrics, which is why Swifties turn into CIA codebreakers every time she drops a new album. Who could have predicted that her army of sleuths would turn out to be right that the characters in her song "Betty" off of the "Folklore" album were named after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters: James, Inez, and Betty?

Now, fans think Swift may have done it again.