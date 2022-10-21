What's The Real Meaning Of You're On Your Own, Kid By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

A new Taylor Swift album just dropped, signaling another round of lyric dissection sessions for fans everywhere — not that it ever stopped.

Swifties have long been conditioned by the singer not to take anything at face value, considering how nearly everything she releases, says, or does (let's be honest) has easter eggs and hidden meanings. A massive chunk of those subliminal messages is woven within her songs, and the tracks in "Midnights" are no exception. "Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," Swift tweeted of her latest record. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like Midnights."

And in true Swiftie fashion, fans are gushing about Track No. 5 in this album, since the fifth tracks in most of her albums are some of her most vulnerable. We've seen it with "All Too Well" and "Dear John" in the past. "I didn't realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as Track 5," she said in an Instagram Live in 2019 (via Bustle). "So because you noticed this, I kind of started to put the songs that were really honest, emotional, vulnerable, and personal as track five."

Swift's entire body of work is already profoundly personal, but her Track 5s are on a whole other level. This is just further underscored in "Midnights'" fifth track, "You're on Your Own, Kid."