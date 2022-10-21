Charlamagne Tha God Details Kanye West's Biggest Gripe With Pete Davidson
The recent antics of Kanye "Ye" West have continued to land him in hot water. Following West's "White Lives Matter" T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week — which had people talking for all the wrong reasons, the rapper went on a relentless tirade. He slurred hate speech and even targeted some of his famous friends. On October 10, 2022, the Grammy-winning artist was suspended from Instagram and Twitter, as his posts violated social media guidelines. In a since-deleted tweet, the Chicago native said he wanted to go "Death Con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," and suggested that the media was attempting to blackball him (per Time).
Another of Ye's explosive moments came when he appeared on the October 15 episode of "Drink Champs." During the interview — which has since been unpublished — Ye dragged his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for openly discussing her sex life with Pete Davidson on "The Kardashians." According to Ye, Kardashian's assertion that she and Davidson "had sex by the fireplace to honor [her] grandmother" was a strategic move by the media. Now, details of an even more bizarre conversation have come to light as Charlamagne Tha God has recalled an intense conversation he once had with Ye about Davidson.
Kanye West went on a rant about Pete Davidson's penis
In addition to spewing hate-filled rhetoric about members of the Jewish community, Kanye "Ye" West used his recent appearance on "Drink Champs" to drag Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson — as well as Davidson's pal, Charlamagne tha God. Per NME.com, Ye referred to the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian as a "heroin addict," who he needed to keep away from his children. Ye also took some time to throw a jab at Charlamagne tha God. "Why are you talking about another man's dick on camera," Ye said about the radio personality (via Style Caster).
Charlamagne, a known associate of Davidson, is now providing context to Ye's statements. On an October 19 episode of his podcast, "The Brilliant Idiots," Charlamagne detailed a strange conversation he once had with Ye about the size of Davidson's penis. "When me and Kanye got into an argument, he called me last November," the "Breakfast Club" host recounted. Charlamagne explained that Ye suggested they should work together in order to "save" Kim Kardashian — who he referred to as the "new Marilyn Monroe." Upon rejecting Ye's request, the rapper reportedly went into a yelling rage. 'My wife is out here f***ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you['re] telling me that's your friend, but you're supposed to be culture,'" Charlamagne recalled West saying.
Furthermore, Charlamagne shared a clip from the podcast episode on his Instagram and admitted that he was feeling "petty."