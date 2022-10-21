Charlamagne Tha God Details Kanye West's Biggest Gripe With Pete Davidson

In addition to spewing hate-filled rhetoric about members of the Jewish community, Kanye "Ye" West used his recent appearance on "Drink Champs" to drag Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson — as well as Davidson's pal, Charlamagne tha God. Per NME.com, Ye referred to the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian as a "heroin addict," who he needed to keep away from his children. Ye also took some time to throw a jab at Charlamagne tha God. "Why are you talking about another man's dick on camera," Ye said about the radio personality (via Style Caster).

Charlamagne, a known associate of Davidson, is now providing context to Ye's statements. On an October 19 episode of his podcast, "The Brilliant Idiots," Charlamagne detailed a strange conversation he once had with Ye about the size of Davidson's penis. "When me and Kanye got into an argument, he called me last November," the "Breakfast Club" host recounted. Charlamagne explained that Ye suggested they should work together in order to "save" Kim Kardashian — who he referred to as the "new Marilyn Monroe." Upon rejecting Ye's request, the rapper reportedly went into a yelling rage. 'My wife is out here f***ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you['re] telling me that's your friend, but you're supposed to be culture,'" Charlamagne recalled West saying.

Furthermore, Charlamagne shared a clip from the podcast episode on his Instagram and admitted that he was feeling "petty."