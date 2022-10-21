Ellen DeGeneres Is Already Making Her Return After Ending Daytime Talk Show
In May 2022, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" aired its final episode after more than two decades on NBC. "What a beautiful, beautiful journey that we have been on together," host Ellen DeGeneres told the audience during her final monologue. "If it has lifted you up when you're in a period of some type of pain, some type of sadness — anything that you're going through — then I have done my job." The daytime program, which showcased the comedian's loving and quirky humor, had been a staple on television for years and won a whopping 61 Daytime Emmy Awards in total.
Following the end of her talk show, DeGeneres sat down with the Los Angeles Times and discussed her plans for the future. During the conversation, the stand-up comic revealed that she would be taking time "to sit and reflect," per the advice she received from Oprah Winfrey. However, it seems DeGeneres is ready to hop back in the saddle as she has just announced big plans to step back into the spotlight.
Ellen DeGeneres is back with a new show
Since the end of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," fans of the daytime talker have been yearning for Ellen DeGeneres to make a return to the public eye. "I miss the Ellen show. It was so fun," one fan tweeted. While another Twitter user another wrote, "I know it's been really hard and personally, I've been having a really rough go with it, and I know you're always telling me I'm so strong, but I really miss 'The Ellen Show.'"
Now, the wait is over, as DeGeneres is gearing up to launch a new media project, which will air on her YouTube channel. "You know, lately I've been taking some time just for myself, away from the cameras," the comedian said in a teaser. "And I've been having such a great time, I thought I would share some of what I've been doing with you. And so I yelled, 'Portia, get the camera,' so I thanked Portia for doing this. Great job, so far."
DeGeneres' new web series, "About Time for Yourself ... with Ellen," will be a docu-style comedy and will follow the former talk show host as she attempts to learn new hobbies and skills, according to E! News. The show premieres on October 22, with new episodes dropping weekly on DeGeneres' YouTube channel.