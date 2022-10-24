Heather Dubrow's Real Estate News Sparks Buzz About Her Real Housewives Future

Heather and Terry Dubrow have sold their mansion for a whopping $55 million, per ET. The house wasn't listed for sale, but a mystery buyer was apparently so impressed by the property that they made an offer the Dubrows couldn't refuse. Heather confirmed the news, saying, "Wow, that got out fast! With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move. We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you in the right direction. Change is exciting!"

Heather shared a snap on her Instagram feed of her and Terry outside of their now-sold home and wrote, "Walking into our next chapter like ..." As for what her next chapter is, "RHOC" fans are wondering if she could be making the leap into "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." One fan tweeted, "With Heather Dubrow selling here [sic] mega-mansion and moving to LA. Does that mean she will be holding a diamond next season." Another wrote, "Heather Dubrow possibly joining #RHOBH?!? Ooo I'm very intrigued, imagine her if LVP was still on the show, the fanciness would be next level."

Per Us Weekly, former "RHOBH" star Taylor Armstrong is the first to make a crossover and join "RHOC" for its upcoming season. If Heather were to make the jump into "RHOBH," she would be the second star to switch cities in "Housewives" history.