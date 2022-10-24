Kim Kardashian's Lavish Birthday Celebration Didn't Quite Go As Planned

On October 21, Kim Kardashian turned 42 years old. Family members took to social media to send the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star heartfelt birthday wishes. On Instagram, Kim's mom Kris Jenner posted a video of the SKIMS founder as a toddler, and wrote, "You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything."

Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian shared a series of throwback photos in a lengthy happy birthday post on Instagram, writing, "My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday! Life doesn't get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience." Kim commented, "OMG this made me cry. i love u forever."

In true Kardashian fashion, the media mogul had luxurious plans for her celebration. However, her birthday bash didn't go according to plan.