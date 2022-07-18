Kylie Jenner Is In Hot Water Once Again Over Her Private Jet

Kylie Jenner counts herself among the ranks of private jet-owning celebrities, but fans seem to think she's taken the privilege too far. The reality star is facing the wrath of social media users — who have dubbed her a "climate criminal" — after the makeup mogul boasted about her and boyfriend Travis Scott's private jets, only to then be exposed for using hers to take short flights.

According to the @CelebJets Twitter account, the reality star took a 40-mile flight from Camarillo to Van Nuys in Southern California recently, in what would have amounted to a 45-minute drive. The 17-minute flight was followed by a similar 29-minute flight from Van Nuys to Palm Springs, California.

The revelation comes after Jenner was criticized for brazenly sharing a black-and-white photo that featured her and Scott taking a moment to embrace as they stood in between two private jets on the tarmac. She captioned the moment, "You wanna take mine or yours?" One person commented on the Instagram, "But it's us who must use paper straws" with a weary face emoji, while another wrote, "Global warming who ?"