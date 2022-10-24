WWE Hall-Of-Famer Kevin Nash Breaks His Silence On Son Tristen's Tragic Death

Kevin Nash shared on the "Kliq THIS" podcast that his son, Tristen Nash, had been feeling sick in the days leading up to his death, and that part of it was that he and Tristen decided to stop drinking alcohol. "We both had just decided that we were going to stop drinking, so it was a situation where we both went cold turkey," Kevin said. "I don't think either of us felt great ... I think we were both dealing with it." The WWE star added that sometimes, for other people, abruptly giving up on alcohol can increase one's risk of having a seizure.

Kevin recollected an incident in which Tristen had drank five or six beers from his studio after they both decided to abstain. "This is my cross to bear — alcoholism," he said. "It took one of my dearest friends ... It took Scott ... And now it's taken my son." The wrestler described what he thought as his son died. "My wife and I were standing over my son and he took his last heartbeat," he described. "Number one, he was beautiful, he looked so gorgeous. I actually thought for a minute, 'Is my son a vampire? Is he glamming me?'"

Nash said that when they were in the hospital, the doctors explained that Tristen was in a coma but that he wouldn't make it — Tristen's heart had been too damaged.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).