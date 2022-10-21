WWE Hall-Of-Famer Kevin Nash Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

Fans of WWE, and one of their biggest Hall of Fame superstars, are facing some tragic news today. Well-known as one of the three founders of WWE's "New World Order," along with wrestling behemoths Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall, Kevin Nash is arguably one of the organization's legends. Nash debuted back in 1990 as the orange mohawked "Steel," one half of the "Master Blasters" alongside "Master Blaster Iron" (real name Cory Pendarvis).

Although he performed for nearly 30 years in the WWE, he announced he had officially decided to retire in 2020, two years after his final performance, and five years after his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. In announcing his retirement, Nash simply wrote on Twitter, "Father Time. I'm retired."

Away from the WWE, Nash was a husband and father to one child: Tristen Nash, who was born during his career in 1996. However, in light of some tragic news regarding Tristen, Nash is surely now in mourning as a father.