The Tragic Death Of WWE Legend Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who competed in what many believe is the golden age of wrestling, has died. He was 63 years old.

Hall, who was more popularly known as Razor Ramon, suffered from a broken hip in a fall in early March and underwent surgery. Complications arose when a blood clot emerged and led to three heart attacks over the weekend. The wrestler was placed on life support, but was taken off it after his loved ones had said their goodbyes, per TMZ.

Hall was a prominent figure in wrestling both in and out of the ring. A two-time WWE Hall of Famer and four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, AV Club notes that he was instrumental in revolutionizing pro wrestling in the '90s. In 1996, he rejoined World Championship Wrestling and, together with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan, founded the New World Order (NWO). Upon news of his passing, his friends in the industry quickly paid tribute to recognize his many contributions to the world of wrestling.