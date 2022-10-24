Bridget Moynahan Appears To Chime In On Ex Tom Brady's Marital Woes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly been in a fight since early September over the Tampa Bay quarterback's decision to come out of retirement and play another season of football. "There's a lot of tension," a source told People. "She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that." Another source added that although the pair was "hitting a rough patch," they were trying hard to work things out.
On September 16, it was revealed that the couple has been living separately. "She is getting pushed to her limit," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it." The source explained that the model was seeking space as she navigated the situation.
What was once a small fight that was expected to be repaired with time, turned into a downhill spiral with major divorce rumors. On October 21, Page Six reported that Bündchen hired the top divorce lawyer in Florida, and things have been very heated between them since then. A source told the media outlet that they are both looking for joint custody over their children, but it will "take some time" to sort other things out. Because this marital strife has been pretty public, it has allowed other people to weigh in with their thoughts. It seems even Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, is doing just that.
Bridget Moynahan posts a quote about breakups
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan started dating in 2004, per Us Weekly. They broke up in 2006, after a little over two years of dating. While the former New England Patriot moved on quickly to Gisele Bündchen, it was revealed that the "Blue Bloods" actor was pregnant with the quarterback's child. According to the media outlet, Brady and Moynahan are still in contact with each other as they have focused on co-parenting their son. The actor also posts about Brady and has supported him throughout his career.
Because it's no secret that Brady and Moynahan are still in touch, it may not come as a surprise to people that the actor is following her ex-boyfriend's marriage drama with Gisele Bündchen. The "John Wick" actor posted a cryptic quote on Instagram about how some relationships aren't always meant to be, but in the end, the people involved learn a lot about themselves. "Not everything is meant to be mended," the quote reads. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime."
It seems that Bündchen is indeed learning from her rumored marital woes, especially when it comes to living her life how she wants to. On September 13, the model told Elle that she is interested in taking her fashion and environmentalism career to the next level. "Now it's going to be my turn," she said. "It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever."