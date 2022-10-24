Bridget Moynahan Appears To Chime In On Ex Tom Brady's Marital Woes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly been in a fight since early September over the Tampa Bay quarterback's decision to come out of retirement and play another season of football. "There's a lot of tension," a source told People. "She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that." Another source added that although the pair was "hitting a rough patch," they were trying hard to work things out.

On September 16, it was revealed that the couple has been living separately. "She is getting pushed to her limit," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it." The source explained that the model was seeking space as she navigated the situation.

What was once a small fight that was expected to be repaired with time, turned into a downhill spiral with major divorce rumors. On October 21, Page Six reported that Bündchen hired the top divorce lawyer in Florida, and things have been very heated between them since then. A source told the media outlet that they are both looking for joint custody over their children, but it will "take some time" to sort other things out. Because this marital strife has been pretty public, it has allowed other people to weigh in with their thoughts. It seems even Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, is doing just that.