Blue Ivy's Auction Bid Has Twitter Saying The Same Thing
Being Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids comes with a lot of perks. The two music moguls have a combined estimated net worth of over $1 billion and they are not afraid of spending their hard-earned money. In August, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted vacationing on a mega-yacht in Croatia, per TMZ. They were joined by their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter, along with nannies to look after them.
The Carter's Croatian vacation was just a drop in the bucket for the billionaires, though. One of Jay-Z's most expensive purchases was a $20 million island in the Florida Keys, which he bought for Beyoncé's 29th birthday (via SCMP). The pair also owns a $3 million island called Strangers Cay. Beyoncé's first father's day present to Jay-Z after they welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, was a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850 jet, per The Travel. The plane is reported to be the largest of its kind, so that Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their family can travel in comfort and luxury. But now it seems their expensive taste has rubbed off on their children.
Blue Ivy places bid for over $80K at auction
On October 22, Blue Ivy Carter joined her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Wearable Art Gala, per Page Six. During the auction of Lorraine Schwartz earrings, which were once owned by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy placed a bid following an $80,000 attempt by another bidder. However, the 10-year-old was outbid by guest Monique Rodriguez, who took home the earrings for $105,000.
Twitter users shared their amusement at Blue Ivy casually raising her paddle for more than $80,000. One wrote, "Blue Ivy placed a bid at the auction for $80k like it was nothing lol." Another captured a video of her grandmother Tina Knowles, who was hosting the event, laughing at her bid. Another Twitter user joked, "B & Hov were like Blue listen you have 1 million tonight make sure you are bidding at some good collecting items." Yet another quipped, "blue said apple pay or venmo LMFAOOOO."
Blue Ivy has some experience bidding at auctions. In 2018, she also attended the Wearable Art Gala, where she engaged in a bidding war with Tyler Perry for a painting of Sydney Poitier, per People. "Somebody else was bidding against me. I didn't know who it was. I look over and it's her," Perry shared. Perry landed the painting for $20,000, but with her savvy know-how, Blue Ivy may one day beat out her competition at the next auction.