Blue Ivy's Auction Bid Has Twitter Saying The Same Thing

On October 22, Blue Ivy Carter joined her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Wearable Art Gala, per Page Six. During the auction of Lorraine Schwartz earrings, which were once owned by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy placed a bid following an $80,000 attempt by another bidder. However, the 10-year-old was outbid by guest Monique Rodriguez, who took home the earrings for $105,000.

Twitter users shared their amusement at Blue Ivy casually raising her paddle for more than $80,000. One wrote, "Blue Ivy placed a bid at the auction for $80k like it was nothing lol." Another captured a video of her grandmother Tina Knowles, who was hosting the event, laughing at her bid. Another Twitter user joked, "B & Hov were like Blue listen you have 1 million tonight make sure you are bidding at some good collecting items." Yet another quipped, "blue said apple pay or venmo LMFAOOOO."

Blue Ivy has some experience bidding at auctions. In 2018, she also attended the Wearable Art Gala, where she engaged in a bidding war with Tyler Perry for a painting of Sydney Poitier, per People. "Somebody else was bidding against me. I didn't know who it was. I look over and it's her," Perry shared. Perry landed the painting for $20,000, but with her savvy know-how, Blue Ivy may one day beat out her competition at the next auction.