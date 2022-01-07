This New Photo Of Blue Ivy Has Fans Doing A Major Double Take
When Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their first daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012, fans were immediately eager to see if she would take after her famous parents. In the years since, Blue Ivy made her singing debut on her father's track "Glory," which also provided her with the Guinness World Record as the youngest person to appear on the Billboard chart. Since then, Blue Ivy has also become the second youngest individual Grammy Award winner for "Brown Skin Girl," a song released by her mom — featuring Blue — in 2020.
Many felt like it was just yesterday when Beyoncé had announced she was pregnant during an onstage performance at the 2011 Video Music Awards. But the daughter of music royalty has quickly grown up. "Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an 8-year-old," Beyoncé revealed in a 2020 interview with British Vogue, explaining how her daughter is aging with the pandemic.
Now, a new photo of 10-year-old Blue Ivy is causing a commotion amongst fans, who can't believe just how grown-up she is.
Blue Ivy is almost as tall as Beyoncé's mom
In celebration of Blue Ivy's 10th birthday on January 7, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, uploaded a sweet photo on Instagram of them together in celebration. "God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond," Tina wrote.
However, many fans on social media were shocked at how much Blue had grown, as she posed by her grandmother in a blazer and sunglasses. The two stood next to each other — almost the same height — on a sandy beach as the sun set behind them. "WHEN DID BLUE IVY GET SO BIG??? She was just 3, now she 10???" one user wrote on Twitter. "Wait is that her?! Wow she is absolutely stunning and has grown so much," another fan commented on Instagram. For others, they are grappling with how fast time has flown since Beyoncé announced her pregnancy. "Blue Ivy is 10 years old ??? That means that Bey broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement more than 10 years ago ???" posted a third person.