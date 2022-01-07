This New Photo Of Blue Ivy Has Fans Doing A Major Double Take

When Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their first daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012, fans were immediately eager to see if she would take after her famous parents. In the years since, Blue Ivy made her singing debut on her father's track "Glory," which also provided her with the Guinness World Record as the youngest person to appear on the Billboard chart. Since then, Blue Ivy has also become the second youngest individual Grammy Award winner for "Brown Skin Girl," a song released by her mom — featuring Blue — in 2020.

Many felt like it was just yesterday when Beyoncé had announced she was pregnant during an onstage performance at the 2011 Video Music Awards. But the daughter of music royalty has quickly grown up. "Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an 8-year-old," Beyoncé revealed in a 2020 interview with British Vogue, explaining how her daughter is aging with the pandemic.

Now, a new photo of 10-year-old Blue Ivy is causing a commotion amongst fans, who can't believe just how grown-up she is.