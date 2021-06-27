Why Cardi B's Pregnancy Reveal Is Drawing Comparisons To Beyonce
Cardi B was glowing onstage at the BET Awards and it was not just because her highlighter was on fleek. The "WAP" singer revealed she was pregnant at the Microsoft Theater on June 29, in a similar fashion to another fierce performer and one of her idols — Beyoncé. This will be Cardi B's second child with her husband, rapper Offset, after welcoming daughter Kulture Kirari back in July 2018, per People. Meanwhile, Offset also has daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.
Despite having another baby on the way, the hip-hop couple's relationship has not exactly been smooth sailing over the past few years. They married in Offset's hometown of Atlanta in September 2017 and then broke up in December 2018 — less than six months after Kulture's birth, per CNN. They later reconciled only to yet again split in September 2020.
But the on-again, off-again couple has always been honest about their yearning for more children. Cardi B told CNN back in August 2020 that she wanted another baby "probably in like a year or two." While baby No. 2 seems to be arriving just a little earlier than she anticipated, Cardi B, of course, announced the news with absolute style.
Fans said Cardi B 'pulled a Beyoncé' with her announcement on stage
Fans got "Deja Vu" after seeing Cardi B announce her pregnancy while performing — just like Beyoncé. Almost a decade ago, Beyoncé shared that she and husband Jay-Z were expecting their first child, Blue Ivy, while onstage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Fans went wild after Beyoncé made her mic drop announcement as she undid her purple sequinned blazer to reveal a growing baby bump. Cardi B, however, came onstage wearing a black, sparkly bodysuit, which had a sheer panel across her abdomen, emphasizing her burgeoning belly, per CNN. After her performance, "Blackish" star and host of the BET Awards Marsai Martin said: "Okay, Bardi with the baby bump!" (per Entertainment Tonight). But fans on Twitter were more concerned that she "pulled a Beyoncé."
One person wrote, "Cardi B pulled a Beyoncé on us. Congrats y'all," and another said, "Okkkkayyyyy @iamcardib with the beyonce type baby announcement !!!!!#BETAwards." Other viewers sarcastically suggested Beyoncé's reveal was better. One wrote, "Aye @iamcardib, I'm really happy for you, imma let you finish, but @Beyonce had one of the best onstage pregnant reveals of all time.... One of the best onstage pregnancy reveals of ALL TIME."
The rapper also celebrated the news on Instagram by posting a nude picture of her holding her belly. Khloe Kardashian commented, "Congratulations!!!!!" and DJ Khaled wrote, "Congrats more blessings !" While it's unclear whether she's expecting a boy or girl, there's no doubt that her second child will have an equally stylish wardrobe ... just like his big sister's Birkin Bag collection.