Why Cardi B's Pregnancy Reveal Is Drawing Comparisons To Beyonce

Cardi B was glowing onstage at the BET Awards and it was not just because her highlighter was on fleek. The "WAP" singer revealed she was pregnant at the Microsoft Theater on June 29, in a similar fashion to another fierce performer and one of her idols — Beyoncé. This will be Cardi B's second child with her husband, rapper Offset, after welcoming daughter Kulture Kirari back in July 2018, per People. Meanwhile, Offset also has daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.

Despite having another baby on the way, the hip-hop couple's relationship has not exactly been smooth sailing over the past few years. They married in Offset's hometown of Atlanta in September 2017 and then broke up in December 2018 — less than six months after Kulture's birth, per CNN. They later reconciled only to yet again split in September 2020.

But the on-again, off-again couple has always been honest about their yearning for more children. Cardi B told CNN back in August 2020 that she wanted another baby "probably in like a year or two." While baby No. 2 seems to be arriving just a little earlier than she anticipated, Cardi B, of course, announced the news with absolute style.