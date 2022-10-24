The Tragic Death Of Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. The actor and comedian, known for his roles in popular films and TV shows like "The Help” and "Will & Grace," lost his life tragically and unexpectedly on October 24. It's reported that Jordan may have suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood. His vehicle crashed into the side of a building in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Jordan was a beloved actor and social media sensation. During the pandemic, he quickly gained a massive following on social media, specifically Instagram, after posting funny videos that constantly went viral. He currently has over five million followers on Instagram alone.

Jordan was known for his vibrant personality and big heart. Most recently, on social media, he supported Alec Baldwin on the anniversary of Halyna Hutchins' death, the cinematographer who died in the tragic "Rust" shooting in 2021. Baldwin posted a photo of Hutchins in memory of the late cinematographer and Jordan commented, "Stay strong my friend. Thinking about you and all those affected by this terrible accident." Now, the world is mourning the tragic loss of this beloved entertainment legend.