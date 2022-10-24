Inside Leslie Jordan's Private Love Life

In January 2021, Leslie Jordan talked about becoming an unexpected social media star and influencer during the pandemic, as well as being a "gay icon." As he told the Los Angeles Times, "I fell out of the womb and landed in my mother's high heels." He then mentioned how it was often difficult to accept his "effeminate" personality. "I open my mouth and 50 yards of purple chiffon come out," he joked.

A few months later, in April 2021, the "Will & Grace" actor opened up even further about learning how to accept himself. "I'm a happy person but when you grow up with a secret ... there's a lot of inner turmoil," he told Page Six. He mentioned that he struggled with alcoholism, and sobriety helped him come to terms with his sexuality. "I wouldn't change anything for having gone through that because it's made me the person I am today," he added.

Then, in August of that same year, the actor opened up about his relationship with the church while being openly gay. "I firmly believe that God made me this way," he told Shania Twain on her "Home Now" radio show (via People). "I'm not a mistake." He added that he'll sometimes be dramatic and say "he walked away" from the church, but in reality, he just stopped going due to the fear of not being accepted.

Since Jordan has talked about accepting his sexuality on different occasions, many have wondered: What did his romantic life look like?

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).