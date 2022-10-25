Kim Kardashian Is Getting Roasted Over Second Recreation Of One Music Icon's Look

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday and, from what we can tell, it was her party and she did everything she wanted to do, from eating at In-N-Out, per Page Six, to dressing up as one of the most stylish music icons of the past, Aaliyah, according to The Sun. And while no one is going to fault Kardashian for wanting a burger and fries to celebrate her 42nd birthday, some of her critics couldn't help but send a side-eye her direction when she tried to replicate Aaliyah's "Try Again" music video look by wearing with a silver choker, bra, and belt.

Of course, this isn't the first time Kardashian has recreated the singer's look, as she did so once before in 2017, which garnered accusations of cultural appropriation. After facing backlash for her Halloween costume that year, Kardashian spoke out on her now-defunct website, KimKardashianWest.com (via Elite Daily): "Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone."

This time around, one naysayer tweeted, "It's a no for me Kimmy Cakes. She looks good, but the outfit on her looks awkward," while another said, "She doesn't have a look, that's why Kanye started dressing her and the whole family and got them in the door with fashion." But, as even Aaliyah sang in the lyrics of her song, sometimes you just have to dust yourself off and, indeed, try again.