Tyra Banks' Odd DWTS Behavior Has Fans Decrying Her Hosting Gig Again

Supermodel turned "Dancing with the Stars" host Tyra Banks raised eyebrows everywhere during the October 24 live episode when she proceeded to taste test a piece of fried chicken contestant Shangela fished from her top after completing an entire tango number. While the second piece of poultry that the contestant offered up was also tightly sealed in a plastic bag, viewers still weren't amused and some even called for her to be voted off of the show. "NOT TYRA EATING SHANGELA'S BOOB CHICKEN???"' one flabbergasted viewer tweeted. Meanwhile, another penned a tweet that read, "Tyra once again proved that SHE should be eliminated. She freakin ate the chicken that was in Shangela's bra...on live TV. Disney+... did you see that?????" Still, others weren't as bothered by Banks chowing down on Shangela's chicken leg. "Shangela danced with two crispy chicken legs in her bra cuz she was told she needed 'crisp legs; by the judge and then Tyra ate one of the chicken legs this is Entertainment," one viewer declared.

Unfortunately, however, this isn't the first time viewers have called for Banks to get the boot from the competition series. According to OK! Magazine, following a series of mistakes (including referring to contestant Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend Landon Barker as "Logan" not once but twice) many viewers called for Banks to be ousted from the host position. "Congrats to Tyra Banks for being the only person who is capable of messing up every single thing at her job and still not get fired," one viewer wrote.