Below Deck Fans Tell Nicki Swift What They Think Is The Best Franchise - Exclusive Survey

Since its premiere in 2013, "Below Deck" has captivated viewers. The reality show follows the lives of crew members who work aboard a luxury yacht, catering to charter guests during the season. The "upstairs, downstairs" concept was a hit with fans, as they also got a glimpse of the lives of the super-wealthy. While some guests are gracious and easy to serve, there have been plenty who gave the staff a run for their tip money. But the drama with the charter guests isn't the only entertaining aspect of "Below Deck": There are often hook-ups and fights between the crew that fans love to watch, such as the messy relationship between Chef Robinson and Kat Held during Seasons 1 and 2.

"Below Deck" was such a hit that Bravo came out with "Below Deck Mediterranean" in 2016. The series had an entirely new cast, with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm and Robinson as the chef. "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" premiered in 2020, providing viewers with even more entertainment. Who can forget the cringey boatmance between Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray? "Below Deck Down Under" just premiered its first season this year, and is already as popular as the others. The "Below Deck" franchise is one of the biggest on Bravo, and still growing. With so many to choose from, Nicki Swift wondered which one fans love the best — it was a close race, but one came out on top.