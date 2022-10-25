Armie Hammer Finds Himself In Expensive New Legal Battle

The trouble never seems to stop for Armie Hammer. The once-promising actor has faced an onslaught of scandals that have only worsened as his career has progressed. Back in 2021, Hammer's career took a nose dive from which it is likely never to recover when a series of Instagram messages between himself and a mysterious woman was leaked.

In a series of scandalous DM's, Hammer — who had been married for nearly a decade at that point — claimed to be very invested in BDSM. He even expressed an interest in cannibalism. While fans and film studios might have been able to overlook some of the stranger parts of Hammer's personal life, any benefit of the doubt the actor had quickly evaporated when he was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by multiple women, per Vox. His management and representation dropped him, and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce. With his personal life and career in shambles, Hammer relocated to the Cayman Islands, where he's been trying to get his life back on track.

According to insiders, Hammer has been working hard to smooth things over with Chambers and provide for his family now that his Hollywood deals have dried up. When it seemed like he'd finally found a balance, Hammer was hit with a devastating new lawsuit.