Armie Hammer Finds Himself In Expensive New Legal Battle
The trouble never seems to stop for Armie Hammer. The once-promising actor has faced an onslaught of scandals that have only worsened as his career has progressed. Back in 2021, Hammer's career took a nose dive from which it is likely never to recover when a series of Instagram messages between himself and a mysterious woman was leaked.
In a series of scandalous DM's, Hammer — who had been married for nearly a decade at that point — claimed to be very invested in BDSM. He even expressed an interest in cannibalism. While fans and film studios might have been able to overlook some of the stranger parts of Hammer's personal life, any benefit of the doubt the actor had quickly evaporated when he was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by multiple women, per Vox. His management and representation dropped him, and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce. With his personal life and career in shambles, Hammer relocated to the Cayman Islands, where he's been trying to get his life back on track.
According to insiders, Hammer has been working hard to smooth things over with Chambers and provide for his family now that his Hollywood deals have dried up. When it seemed like he'd finally found a balance, Hammer was hit with a devastating new lawsuit.
Armie Hammer could be in serious trouble
Armie Hammer may have managed to stay out of the news recently, but thanks to a massive unpaid credit card bill, his name is back in the press. According to documents obtained by TMZ, American Express is suing Hammer for more than $67,000. Hammer allegedly got the credit card in 2011 and has yet to pay it off fully.
Back in 2011, Hammer's career was in full swing. He'd recently appeared in his breakout role in "The Social Network," and the offers were rolling in. The lawsuit couldn't come at a worse time for Hammer, who his billionaire father reportedly cut off after his BDSM scandal broke. "His dad won't help him anymore, and he's been cut off, so he got to work," the source told People, adding that Hammer had taken a job selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands. Hammer has not personally confirmed or denied the rumors of his new job, but photos appear to show the one-time actor dressed in a uniform working at a resort.
Hammer may be struggling with money, but for once, things seem to be copacetic in his family life. Hammer's ex, Elizabeth Chambers, told E! News that things between herself and Hammer were great. "We talk all the time. We're committed fully and wholly to our children," she said. Chambers also noted that their divorce still needed to be finalized but did not say whether or not Hammer's recent money troubles were the reason for the delay.