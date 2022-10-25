The Reason Jennette McCurdy Defended Her Mother For So Long

Jennette McCurdy told all in her memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died." In the book, the "iCarly" star talked about being a child actor, specifically her experience with a show-runner who she calls "The Creator." "I feel like The Creator has two distinct sides," she wrote (via CheatSheet). She mentioned that he can make an actor feel like the "most important person in the world" one day and degrade an actor the next day. "The Creator knows how to make someone feel worthless," she added.

In her August interview with Vanity Fair, the "Sam & Cat" actor opened up more about being pitted against her co-star Ariana Grande. McCurdy was reportedly scolded for wanting to accept new movie offers while her co-star was able to pursue a career in music outside of the show. Furthermore, it was rumored that McCurdy had a need for money, but she revealed that the network paid her $300,000 to keep The Creator's actions hush-hush.

McCurdy also told stories about her mother being abusive in her memoir. "Abuse has a lot of shapes," the writer said in a lecture at the University of Maryland. She mentioned that her mother controlled her diet and took the money she earned as an actor. "I'm so grateful to see it resonating with people," she added. "It makes me feel like it was all worth something." And now, the former child actor is opening up more about the abuse.