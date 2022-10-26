Rihanna's Long-Awaited Music Comeback Has Fans Melting Down

Er, guys, could the wait finally be over? It seems like Rihanna may finally be gearing up to us fans with new music after an agonizing wait. As pretty much any music fan will know, Rihanna's legions of fans have been desperate for new music from the star for years now, regularly spamming her social media accounts asking for a new album. Rihanna seemed to love teasing us too, taking to Instagram several times to troll us back over the much-anticipated music drop. In December 2019, she posted a hilarious video of a dog seemingly headbanging to music alongside the caption, "update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it." Then, in May 2020, she hit back at a fan who commented on one of her posts asking "Where's the album?" by responding, "I lost it" with a shrugging emoji, per BuzzFeed News.

She's dropped a few little tidbits since then, though, including in April 2022 when she told Vogue that she considered "Anti" the best album she's ever done, before adding of her new stuff, "I'm looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better." She then added, "It's authentic. It'll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off."

But when will we actually get to hear this new music? Well, we may now finally have a date.