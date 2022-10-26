The View Hosts Get Behind Taylor Swift After Music Video Backlash

Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights" has everyone talking. Since its release on October 21, fans have been clamoring to decipher the messages in her songs. One particular song, "Anti-Hero," is a self-reflection of Swift, and she claimed it was one of her favorite ones she's ever written. "I don't think I've ever delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she shared on Instagram. "This song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects that the things we dislike and like about ourselves are things we have to come to terms with."

One of Swift's insecurities is apparently her weight, as was indicated in her "Anti-Hero" music video. In one scene, the Pennsylvania native is standing on a scale that reads "fat." Critics slammed Swift for portraying a negative message about body image. "Taylor Swift's music video, where she looks down at the scale where it says 'fat,' is a sh**** way to describe her body images struggles," one Twitter user wrote. Another Tweeted, "Taylor Swift should have done better because even if it is relatable and an 'intrusive' thought, it is damaging and fatphobic."

However, amid all the backlash, the "Speak Now" singer has found some allies in her corner who are defending the songstress.