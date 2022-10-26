The View Hosts Get Behind Taylor Swift After Music Video Backlash
Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights" has everyone talking. Since its release on October 21, fans have been clamoring to decipher the messages in her songs. One particular song, "Anti-Hero," is a self-reflection of Swift, and she claimed it was one of her favorite ones she's ever written. "I don't think I've ever delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she shared on Instagram. "This song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects that the things we dislike and like about ourselves are things we have to come to terms with."
One of Swift's insecurities is apparently her weight, as was indicated in her "Anti-Hero" music video. In one scene, the Pennsylvania native is standing on a scale that reads "fat." Critics slammed Swift for portraying a negative message about body image. "Taylor Swift's music video, where she looks down at the scale where it says 'fat,' is a sh**** way to describe her body images struggles," one Twitter user wrote. Another Tweeted, "Taylor Swift should have done better because even if it is relatable and an 'intrusive' thought, it is damaging and fatphobic."
However, amid all the backlash, the "Speak Now" singer has found some allies in her corner who are defending the songstress.
Whoopi Goldberg tells critics to leave Taylor Swift alone
During the October 25 episode of "The View," the hosts rallied around Taylor Swift. Host Whoopi Goldberg explained how Swift has always been open about her own struggles with food and body image. "The video reflects what she sees, not what you see her seeing, what she sees. That's the whole point," Goldberg stated. Her co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, "They missed the point. For someone who's an artist, she gets to have agency over her artistry. She was describing a personal experience, and quite frankly, it's a personal experience a lot of women experience." Goldberg stated to Swift's critics, "Just let her have her feelings! If you don't like the song don't listen to it. Why are you wasting your time on this? Leave her a** alone, okay?"
Other Swifties were also quick to defend the pop star. "Here's my problem with Taylor Swift being called fatphobic for anti hero. She had an eating disorder. She's referring to how it's still something she has to live with. That's not fat phobic, that's just literally something happening to her," a fan Tweeted. "I don't get the outrage! As a fat person who struggles with food it's like ... she is obviously saying that regardless of the number on the scale she always sees herself as fat," another wrote. Swift's music has always been controversial to fans and it seems as if "Anti-Hero" is no different.