Taylor Swift Exposes Her Biggest Insecurities In Anti-Hero Music Video

October 21 proved a busy midnight for Taylor Swift. Not only did the pop superstar drop her tenth studio album, "Midnights," but she also surprised and delighted fans with a music video for its first single, "Anti-Hero," and released seven unexpected bonus tracks. Apparently, Swift had a lot to confess with the release of her "dreamiest and most introspective album to date," as American Songwriter put it. In an October 21 Instagram post, Swift explained, "I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour," while the seven bonus songs were more "3am tracks."

"Midnights" is definitely sounding like Swift's most vulnerable album yet. Songs like "You're On Your Own, Kid" (Track 5, a spot historically reserved for Swift's most devastating lyrics) and "Mastermind" reveal heartbreaking confessions never heard in her music before. "You're On Your Own, Kid" references Swift's past eating disorder, only previously disclosed in her 2020 Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana." Meanwhile, "Mastermind" resonates with the lonely child in all of us when she sings, per Genius, "No one wanted to play with me as a little kid / So I've been scheming like a criminal ever since / To make them love me and make it seem effortless."

Indeed, "Midnights" is an album that leans heavily into Swift's insecurities, with no song embodying that more than "Anti-Hero." As the track explores Swift's loathsome self-contemplations, its music video packs some brutally honest imagery. Swifties, brace yourselves...

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).