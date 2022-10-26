NFL Star JJ Watt And His Wife Announce New Addition To Their Family Roster

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, have introduced a new addition to their happy family. Since bursting onto the scene in 2011, the defensive end has made massive waves in the sports world. During his tenure with the Houston Texans, Watt earned the NFL's coveted Defensive Player of the Year award three times and was given the AP All-Pro title five times, per Sporting News. Alongside his landmark career achievements, the young athlete has also made headlines for his high-profile relationship with professional soccer player Ohai, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars.

After dating for three years, the couple announced their engagement in 2019. "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes," he wrote on Twitter alongside a set of heartwarming photos. After getting married in 2020, the duo has remained an open book regarding their relationship milestones. In June, Watt and Ohai surprised fans when they announced that they were expecting their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on Instagram. Now, the athletic couple has a new update regarding their bundle of joy.