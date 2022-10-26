NFL Star JJ Watt And His Wife Announce New Addition To Their Family Roster
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, have introduced a new addition to their happy family. Since bursting onto the scene in 2011, the defensive end has made massive waves in the sports world. During his tenure with the Houston Texans, Watt earned the NFL's coveted Defensive Player of the Year award three times and was given the AP All-Pro title five times, per Sporting News. Alongside his landmark career achievements, the young athlete has also made headlines for his high-profile relationship with professional soccer player Ohai, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars.
After dating for three years, the couple announced their engagement in 2019. "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes," he wrote on Twitter alongside a set of heartwarming photos. After getting married in 2020, the duo has remained an open book regarding their relationship milestones. In June, Watt and Ohai surprised fans when they announced that they were expecting their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on Instagram. Now, the athletic couple has a new update regarding their bundle of joy.
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai welcome their new baby Koa James
After announcing their pregnancy in June, J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, have finally welcomed their bundle of joy into the world. On October 23, the Arizona Cardinals player took to Instagram with a sweet photo of Ohai and their baby boy, Koa James Watt. "Love and Happiness have reached heights we never knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22," he wrote. Shortly after the two uploaded their heartwarming post, fans and some of their industry peers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote: "Congratulations, what a beautiful family." Alias star Jennifer Gardner echoed similar sentiments, writing: "Huge congratulations, Team Watts — you're in it to win it, now."
The arrival of baby Koa comes a few weeks after Watt dealt with a serious health scare involving his heart. On October 2, the defensive end took to Twitter and revealed he had atrial fibrillation after someone leaked his health situation to the media."I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, and I'm playing today. That's it," he wrote. In a post-game interview, Watt told reporters that it was an "emotional week" for his wife and family. "It's been a week. I'm happy to be here," he explained while holding back tears (via ABC27). While Watt's health condition resulted in a stressful start to October, it's safe to say he's ending the month on a high note.