Why Fans Think Harry Styles Took A Subtle Stand Against Adidas
It's been an eventful week for Kanye "Ye" West. While more major brands and corporations continue to sever ties with the rapper, Harry Styles has seemingly made a subtle yet powerful fashion statement in response to the "Donda" singer's latest antisemitic remarks.
According to CNN, Adidas ended their massive partnership with Ye as a result of the comments he made directed at the Jewish community. The company has already halted the production of all Yeezy products and made it clear they do not support his latest divisive statements. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the athletic brand said in a statement on their website. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
Styles, who has been a major consumer of Adidas, seemingly shaded the company for not taking actions against the rapper sooner and the pop star's fans are here for it.
Harry Styles seemingly boycotted Adidas with Vans
Harry not wearing adidas for the first time but vans instead! He's a real one for that #HarryStyles #lot22 pic.twitter.com/zbzKyODxGe— ♡daisy1805♡ (@obviouslygold3n) October 25, 2022
Harry Styles made a slight change to his wardrobe at one of his recent concerts and his fans believe it's a direct jab at Adidas. According to People, the "As It Was" singer is a big fan of the Adidas x Gucci Gazelles collection and has even incorporated the sneakers in his wardrobe by reportedly wearing them every night since June while on his "Harry Styles Love On Tour." However, as Kanye "Ye" West continued to spew hate speech online, Styles quickly switched up his Adidas sneakers and walked out on stage in a pair of Vans prior to the brand severing ties with the rapper.
"Harry not wearing adidas for the first time but vans instead! He's a real one for that," one fan pointed out on Twitter. One fan believes Styles played a major role in Adidas taking swift action against Ye. "Harry styles switches to vans for one night and adidas finally drops k*nye," she wrote. "The power he has." The pop singer's Jewish fans also thanked him for choosing to go with another brand instead of continuing to support Adidas. "We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms," the user wrote.
Styles has yet to make a comment about Ye's controversy, however fans may be able to get more hints from his footwear going forward.