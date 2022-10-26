Why Fans Think Harry Styles Took A Subtle Stand Against Adidas

It's been an eventful week for Kanye "Ye" West. While more major brands and corporations continue to sever ties with the rapper, Harry Styles has seemingly made a subtle yet powerful fashion statement in response to the "Donda" singer's latest antisemitic remarks.

According to CNN, Adidas ended their massive partnership with Ye as a result of the comments he made directed at the Jewish community. The company has already halted the production of all Yeezy products and made it clear they do not support his latest divisive statements. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the athletic brand said in a statement on their website. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Styles, who has been a major consumer of Adidas, seemingly shaded the company for not taking actions against the rapper sooner and the pop star's fans are here for it.