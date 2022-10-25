Kanye West Suffers Biggest Business Blow Yet As Personal Controversies Rage

Looks like there's more bad news for Kanye "Ye" West. After recently being dropped by collaborators Balenciaga and GAP, another big brand has now decided to cut ties with Ye. In case you missed it, Balenciaga, whose creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has been friends with Ye for years, officially parted ways with the rapper on October 21. "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the brand's parent company Kering said in a statement to WWD. The decision came after Ye made disparaging comments aimed at the Jewish community. "I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," the rapper-turned-entrepreneur wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via TMZ).

"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," Ye continued. Despite this bizarre reasoning, brands and celebrities alike stood up against his antisemitic rhetoric, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story (via The Neighborhood Talk). "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards the to come to an immediate end," she continued. Others celebrities have also spoken out against Ye's antisemitic comments, including former collaborator John Legend and actor Reese Witherspoon.

And now, one of Ye's most lucrative partnerships ever has also come to an end.