Kanye West's Controversial Behavior Is Coming Back To Bite Him In Two Major Ways

Kanye "Ye" West just received another dose of bad news following his recent antisemitic remarks. On October 10, Ye came under fire after tweeting about his plans to go "death con 3" on Jewish people — a move that resulted in the suspension of his Twitter and Instagram accounts (via Time). In the days since, Ye has seemingly doubled down on his opinion, despite the ongoing backlash.

In response to comments made by the "Flashing Lights" rapper, fashion powerhouse Balenciaga announced that they were ending their partnership with Ye. "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," Kering, Balenciaga's parent company, said in a statement to Women's Wear Daily. Similarly, GAP Brand is planning to "wind down the partnership" it has with Ye, CNN reports. According to the outlet, Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of GAP Brand, recently made the announcement via email, emphasizing that Ye's "vision is not aligned" with the company's values.

Now, it appears the fallout hasn't relented, as Ye has been dropped by another big partner.