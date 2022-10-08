Instagram Has Bad News For Kanye West Amid His Most Recent Social Media Outburst

Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to controversy, and it seems like he may now be paying the price for some of his insensitive comments.

We all know that West's mode of destruction for his infamous rants is his Instagram account. One examples of West's online tirades is when his ex-wife Kim Kardashian confirmed that she had entered a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson back in November 2021. Afterwards, West did what any ex does and talked smack about his ex's new beau — but many of the rapper's posts were considered straight-up online harassment. In March, Instagram actually suspended West from the platform for attacking host Trevor Noah for criticizing West's handling of the Davidson situation, per Reuters.

Lately, West has also been making efforts to spout inflammatory rhetoric, like his recent "White Lives Matter" fashion show. And it looks like the "Donda" rapper is getting in trouble once again for his words online.