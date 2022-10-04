Kanye West Doubles Down On Controversial Fashion Show Appearance

Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down from his decision to include a "White Lives Matter" sweatshirt in his upcoming Yeezy collection. Ye debuted the controversial garment at a surprise show for Paris Fashion Week, where he was accompanied by political pundit Candace Owens. The show began with Ye delivering a lengthy speech, which addressed his recent conflict with GAP, Kim Kardashian, his gripes about the media, and more.

"I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader," he exclaimed (per USA Today). "You can't manage me."

Following the show, Ye was slammed for the move, with celebrities like Jaden Smith revealing that he walked out of the show in disappointment. "I can't stand behind what Kanye's saying, he does not have the full support of the youth," Smith wrote in a since-deleted tweet (per Yahoo! News), while professor and political commentator, Marc Lamont Hill, called Ye's move "disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible." Despite the overwhelming amount of criticism the "All of the Lights" rapper has faced, he is not backing down from his stance.