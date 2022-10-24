Kim Kardashian Takes Stand Against Hate Speech Amid Kanye West's Controversy
Kim Kardashian has seemingly responded to Kanye West's antisemitic remarks. Kim's response has arrived just hours after sister Khloé Kardashian reposted a message in support of the Jewish community. "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people," Khloé posted on her Instagram Story, sharing a post from author Jessica Seinfeld, per People.
It doesn't end here. Brands and celebrities alike have recently spoken out against Ye's hate speech. "Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable," actor Reese Whiterspoon tweeted on October 23. "In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable." Meanwhile, Ye's longtime fashion collaborator Balenciaga has decided to cut ties with the rapper. "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the brand's parent company said in an official statement to WWD.
GAP has already ended its partnership with Ye, while Adidas has currently put their years-long collaboration "under review." And now, after weeks of silence, Kim seems to have finally taken a stand on her ex-husband's comments.
Kim Kardashian says hate speech is 'never OK'
On October 24, Kim Kardashian took to social media to stand up for the Jewish community, somewhat responding to Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable," the reality star wrote on Instagram Story via The Neighborhood Talk.
Then, Kardashian seemingly calls for her ex-husband to stop with the hate speech. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards the to come to an immediate end," she continued. The Instagram post in question isn't the only measure Kardashian has taken following Ye's recent rants, though.
As reported by TMZ, the reality TV star recently hired extra security to protect their kids at school, after the rapper exposed the name of the institution. If that wasn't enough, Ye even went as far as referencing school shootings in a recent post responding to rapper Lil Boosie. "IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY," West wrote on Instagram. "NO IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP."
If you or a loved one has experienced a hate crime, contact the VictimConnect Hotline by phone at 1-855-4-VICTIM or by chat for more information or assistance in locating services to help. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.