Kim Kardashian Takes Stand Against Hate Speech Amid Kanye West's Controversy

Kim Kardashian has seemingly responded to Kanye West's antisemitic remarks. Kim's response has arrived just hours after sister Khloé Kardashian reposted a message in support of the Jewish community. "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people," Khloé posted on her Instagram Story, sharing a post from author Jessica Seinfeld, per People.

It doesn't end here. Brands and celebrities alike have recently spoken out against Ye's hate speech. "Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable," actor Reese Whiterspoon tweeted on October 23. "In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable." Meanwhile, Ye's longtime fashion collaborator Balenciaga has decided to cut ties with the rapper. "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the brand's parent company said in an official statement to WWD.

GAP has already ended its partnership with Ye, while Adidas has currently put their years-long collaboration "under review." And now, after weeks of silence, Kim seems to have finally taken a stand on her ex-husband's comments.