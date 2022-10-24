Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Denounces Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments

Enough is enough. On October 22, KTLA reported that a small group of people was seen displaying various antisemitic banners (including one that read "Kanye is right") on an overpass of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles. "We cannot tolerate the Antisemitism that was on full display today on an LA Fwy. White Supremacy is a societal cancer that must be excised. This message is dangerous & cannot be normalized. I stand with the Jewish community in condemning this disgusting behavior," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón later said in a statement via Twitter regarding the abhorrent display of prejudice and hostility on government property.

As you may recall, this latest disturbing turn of events follows rapper and designer Kanye "Ye" West's since-deleted social media posts wherein he threatened to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" and even boasted on the "Drink Champs" podcast that his contract with brand partner Adidas was so solid that he "can say antisemitic things" without being dropped. "Are u aware that Kanye West started this....just sayin," one user tweeted in reply to Gascón's statement. Meanwhile, cookbook author and philanthropist Jessica Seinfeld took to her own Instagram in an effort to address the recent developments with a post that said, "If you don't know what to say, you can just say this in your feed" along with a graphic that read "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

But now Khloe Kardashian has seemingly entered the group chat...