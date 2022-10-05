Khloé Kardashian's Message For Kanye West Is Crystal Clear
Kanye West has been ranting on Instagram and Khloé Kardashian isn't happy about it. The rapper previously wiped his Instagram account clean, but shared a handful of posts on October 4 that has caused friction with the Kardashian family — and beyond. West has a bit of a history when it comes to oversharing some of his personal interactions with his ex-wife post-split and the family has called him out of lying in the past. For example, in March, West took to Instagram with claims that he didn't have complete access to his kids.
"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," West captioned a now-deleted post, according to Perez Hilton. Kim was quick to shut down West's claims, commenting on the post telling West to "stop with this narrative," and to say that he was at her house that very morning to pick the kids up "for school." In September, West went after his ex wife and her family again. "Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do," he wrote in another deleted Instagram post, according to The Sun. Now, West is continuing his social media rants — and Khloé has come to her sister's defense.
Khloé Kardashian called Kanye West out on Instagram
On October 4, Kanye West posted a block of text on Instagram in which he brought up a previous claim about him not knowing where his daughter North was on her birthday. The comment came on the heels of West wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show, according to CBS News. West received a great deal of backlash about the shirt, including from other celebs like Gigi Hadid. In his post, West asked where these people were when he "couldn't see [his] kids." It was this post that got Khloé Kardashian's full attention — and she left a lengthy comment.
"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," Khloé wrote, adding that "everyone's tired" of the "birthday narrative."
"You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it," she continued. "Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish," her message concluded.