Khloé Kardashian's Message For Kanye West Is Crystal Clear

Kanye West has been ranting on Instagram and Khloé Kardashian isn't happy about it. The rapper previously wiped his Instagram account clean, but shared a handful of posts on October 4 that has caused friction with the Kardashian family — and beyond. West has a bit of a history when it comes to oversharing some of his personal interactions with his ex-wife post-split and the family has called him out of lying in the past. For example, in March, West took to Instagram with claims that he didn't have complete access to his kids.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," West captioned a now-deleted post, according to Perez Hilton. Kim was quick to shut down West's claims, commenting on the post telling West to "stop with this narrative," and to say that he was at her house that very morning to pick the kids up "for school." In September, West went after his ex wife and her family again. "Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do," he wrote in another deleted Instagram post, according to The Sun. Now, West is continuing his social media rants — and Khloé has come to her sister's defense.