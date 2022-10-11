Kim Kardashian Reportedly Takes New Safety Measures After Kanye West's Compromising Posts

Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian may no longer be romantically involved, but they still have to co-parent their four children, which they seemingly haven't been able to see eye-to-eye on. As a result, West has been keeping up his increasingly toxic social media antics as he's been very focused on his children pursuing a specific type of education despite the fact that Kardashian is not in agreement. The rapper created a unaccredited school, Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, according to Page Six, which reportedly balances worship, education, and the arts, but parents of students must sign non-disclosure agreements, so there has been some mystery surrounding the school.

During an interview on GMA, West explained that he "absolutely" wants his children to attend Donda Academy. He said, "I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for a say-so because they're just programmed. It's just like, 'Hey, all the kids are going to Sierra Canyon.' No," via TooFab. He added, "I'm their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It's not up to only the woman."

The rapper is known for exploiting his private conversations with Kardashian as well as others on social media, specifically Instagram, which has caused his account to now be restricted, per CNN. In one of his most recent rants, he revealed the name of the private school his children attend, which led to Kim K taking extra safety precautions to protect their kids.