Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Strategy For Dealing With Kanye West Amid Split

Kim Kardashian is still "protective" of her family and her ex, despite all they've been through lately. "I always want my kids to just see the best of the best," Kim shared in the March 17 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "As hard as it can be sometimes, I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever's best for the kids ... Take the high road."

Even so, that doesn't mean she's ignoring what's happening. "I also think sometimes these are lessons," Kim continued. "This was put in my life for a reason ... I try to sit still sometimes and say, 'Okay, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it and how can I just get through it and what is this challenge placed here in my life?'" Admitting that her stance may seem "super zen" in the face of adversity, Kim was quick to return the focus to how she can grow and learn from this tumultuous time in her personal life. "That's the whole message that I just try to take away from anything not going your way in life — is just try to learn, move on, and be a good person."

Both DeGeneres and the audience applauded the reality TV star, with DeGeneres adding that Kim's kind and compassionate stance is what people love about her. Honestly, her approach is the living embodiment of Michelle Obama's famous phrase, "When they go low, we go high."