Erika Jayne Makes Bold Claim Concerning Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Scandal

The drama between Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton has dominated the 12th season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." According to Reality Blurb, the feud between the two started after Jayne was among those who claimed that Hilton used a gay slur when speaking to someone during the group's annual cast trip. "Erika Jayne [and] Kathy Hilton are not on speaking terms after Erika Jayne revealed a stunning allegation against Kathy Hilton in the fallout of their cast trip to Aspen, Colorado," the source revealed. The insider went on to claim that after the allegations were made, Hilton ceased communication with her castmates and refused to continue filming.

Hilton confirmed her feud with Jayne in an October 12 interview with TMZ, suggesting that Jayne — along with Lisa Rinna – have bullied other members of the cast. "I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls," Hilton said. "A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being the most authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall." Hilton also claimed that she would not return to the show if Jayne or Rinna were invited back for Season 13.

Despite Hilton's declaration, Jayne has not backed down. Now, the reality star is doubling down on her claim about Hilton's alleged behavior during their trip.