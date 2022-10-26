Erika Jayne Makes Bold Claim Concerning Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Scandal
The drama between Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton has dominated the 12th season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." According to Reality Blurb, the feud between the two started after Jayne was among those who claimed that Hilton used a gay slur when speaking to someone during the group's annual cast trip. "Erika Jayne [and] Kathy Hilton are not on speaking terms after Erika Jayne revealed a stunning allegation against Kathy Hilton in the fallout of their cast trip to Aspen, Colorado," the source revealed. The insider went on to claim that after the allegations were made, Hilton ceased communication with her castmates and refused to continue filming.
Hilton confirmed her feud with Jayne in an October 12 interview with TMZ, suggesting that Jayne — along with Lisa Rinna – have bullied other members of the cast. "I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls," Hilton said. "A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being the most authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall." Hilton also claimed that she would not return to the show if Jayne or Rinna were invited back for Season 13.
Despite Hilton's declaration, Jayne has not backed down. Now, the reality star is doubling down on her claim about Hilton's alleged behavior during their trip.
Erika Jayne will never back down from her claims about Kathy Hilton
Kathy Hilton has been unable to escape rumors that she used a gay slur off-camera. Her sister, Kyle Richards, has even come to Hilton's defense in an attempt to thwart any believers. "The things online that said what my sister said were not said," Richards declared during an appearance on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show." "It was directed towards me. Some people were saying she said something about Sutton's assistant. It said something about when he was moving Sutton's luggage ... he wasn't even in Aspen." Sutton Stracke — who appeared alongside Richards in the "After Show" — also confirmed that her assistant was not present during the trip.
Jayne, however, is refusing to take back her claim and has doubled down on the accusation she made about her co-star. "I was there. It happened. What the 'audience' chooses to believe is beyond my control," Jayne wrote on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. "I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen."
According to TMZ, Jayne will directly confront Hilton about the alleged slur on the third part of the "RHOBH" reunion.