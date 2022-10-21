Kathy Hilton Makes The Terms Of Her RHOBH Return Crystal Clear

Kathy Hilton has a condition when it comes to if she'll ever return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Well, two conditions, actually. As reality TV fans will know, Hilton, the sister of longtime cast member Kylie Richards, has long been a stalwart on the Bravo show, first popping up in several seasons as a guest, before then being upgraded to a Friend role for Seasons 11 and 12.

Hilton had a fairly big storyline in Season 12 as tensions between her and Richards totally boiled over, with some particularly tense moments going down between the two sisters during a cast trip to Richards' home in Aspen, per People. That later led to plenty of speculation about exactly where Hilton stood with the show following Season 12, and she suggested "RHOBH" should get a few fresh faces in for Season 13 when asked if she'd return. "I don't ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit," she told Us Weekly on October 14.

So, is Hilton willing to return to Season 13? Well, that would be a bit of a yes with a bit of a no at the same time.