Denise Richards Chimes In On Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Drama
Denise Richards has something to day about her former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Lisa Rinna, after the latter hasn't exactly been a fan favorite during Season 12 of the reality show. In case you need a catchup (hey, you're busy, we get it!) Rinna's been ruffling a few features with her behavior during the season, so much so that it even inspired a bit of a telling off by Andy Cohen himself. "Lisa, I have spoken to you about this privately many times. Your social media is disastrous," Cohen told Rinna during the Season 12 finale (via Page Six). Rinna then hit back of her social media impulsivity, "I don't necessarily think that I'm doing something when I first do it that's bad. Not always. And then sometimes I'm like, 'F**k it.'"
Amongst her other controversies? The confession that she threw her co-star Garcelle Beauvais' book, ironically titled "Love Me as I Am," in the trash after Erika Jayne hit the headlines for sharing footage of it in a trash can. Rinna copped to being responsible during the Season 12 reunion, claiming she did it because Beauvais supposedly spoke about her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, in it in a way she didn't appreciate (via E! News). "Amelia shouldn't have to be in Garcelle's book in a negative light, no matter what," she said.
But it seems like Richards had now had enough of all Rinna's bad behavior.
Denise Richards called Lisa Rinna 'cruel and vindictive'
Denise Richards didn't have the nicest things to say about Lisa Rinna on Instagram on October 21. The actor revealed she'd been watching "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 reunion, and didn't like what she saw when it came to Rinna. "I watched #RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?" she wrote. Ouch. Richards clearly had the support of one of Rinna's targets, though, as Garcelle Beauvais liked her upload.
As fans of the show may already know, Rinna has been blaming many of her recent controversial outbursts on the death of her mom, Lois, who passed away in November 2021. Back in July, the reality acknowledged her snappy behavior on Instagram and apologized alongside a quote discussing grief. "I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you," she wrote at the time (via Us Weekly), though the post has since been deleted.
Richards and Rinna never really had the best time during the former's time on the show (Richards left the cast in Season 10) and the two got into it a few times in traditional Housewives style, striking up quite the feud.