Denise Richards Chimes In On Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Drama

Denise Richards has something to day about her former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Lisa Rinna, after the latter hasn't exactly been a fan favorite during Season 12 of the reality show. In case you need a catchup (hey, you're busy, we get it!) Rinna's been ruffling a few features with her behavior during the season, so much so that it even inspired a bit of a telling off by Andy Cohen himself. "Lisa, I have spoken to you about this privately many times. Your social media is disastrous," Cohen told Rinna during the Season 12 finale (via Page Six). Rinna then hit back of her social media impulsivity, "I don't necessarily think that I'm doing something when I first do it that's bad. Not always. And then sometimes I'm like, 'F**k it.'"

Amongst her other controversies? The confession that she threw her co-star Garcelle Beauvais' book, ironically titled "Love Me as I Am," in the trash after Erika Jayne hit the headlines for sharing footage of it in a trash can. Rinna copped to being responsible during the Season 12 reunion, claiming she did it because Beauvais supposedly spoke about her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, in it in a way she didn't appreciate (via E! News). "Amelia shouldn't have to be in Garcelle's book in a negative light, no matter what," she said.

But it seems like Richards had now had enough of all Rinna's bad behavior.