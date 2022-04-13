Erika Jayne Unleashes The Sass When Asked Why She Chucked Garcelle Beauvais' Memoir In The Trash

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais continue to prove that there are levels of petty that come with being a "Real Housewives" star. And we're loving it. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 trailer has dropped and it is fire. In the clip, Garcelle holds nothing back when she tells Erika, "I don't have to make you look bad — you can do that all on your own!"

But, where does all the beef come from? Especially, since Erika and Garcelle have never had a falling out before now. Apparently, the tension may be linked to Sutton Stracke. In Season 11, Sutton hired security after a misunderstanding with Erika at a dinner party. The drama escalated when both Sutton and bestie Garcelle then unfollowed Erika on Instagram. Garcelle then spilled some of the tea on "The Real" (via the Daily Mail). "All I can say is she called me something that I did not like, and so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don't want to see her posts," she said.

Adding to the chaos, Garcelle has just released a book called "Love Me As I Am: 11 Revelations About 'RHOBH.'" So, after the new trailer dropped, she also shared it on her Instagram. She then cast some shade by paraphrasing herself from the clip and writing, "You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm." Of course, it wasn't long before Erika clapped back.