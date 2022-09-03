Would Denise Richards Ever Return To The Cast Of RHOBH?

Denise Richards joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in its ninth season, and it did not take her too long to bring the heat! Fans of the show saw Season 10 center around Richards and the multiple dramas that entailed her. For one, there was the rumor that Richards cheated on her husband Aaron Phypers with fellow housewife Brandi Glanville — a claim she has since blatantly denied. "I did not have an affair," she told The Washington Post in 2020. "There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this 'Housewives' season, and that's all I'll say."

This rumor then birthed a new feud with another housewife — longtime friend Lisa Rinna. While Richards denied the alleged affair with Glanville, Rinna apparently saw text messages proving that the two women had indeed gotten intimate. Per People, The "Days of Our Lives" star then called out Richards, accusing her of lying about the affair and some other prior conversations. "I want to stick up for my friend," Rinna said in an episode of the show (via People). "I want to be able to say, 'You know what, Brandi, I don't believe you."

Given all of the drama, it was barely a surprise that Richards soon wanted out after season 10. In September 2020, the "Jolene" star confirmed to Variety that she would not be returning for the next season. However, the big question remains — might she eventually return to the show?