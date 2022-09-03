Would Denise Richards Ever Return To The Cast Of RHOBH?
Denise Richards joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in its ninth season, and it did not take her too long to bring the heat! Fans of the show saw Season 10 center around Richards and the multiple dramas that entailed her. For one, there was the rumor that Richards cheated on her husband Aaron Phypers with fellow housewife Brandi Glanville — a claim she has since blatantly denied. "I did not have an affair," she told The Washington Post in 2020. "There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this 'Housewives' season, and that's all I'll say."
This rumor then birthed a new feud with another housewife — longtime friend Lisa Rinna. While Richards denied the alleged affair with Glanville, Rinna apparently saw text messages proving that the two women had indeed gotten intimate. Per People, The "Days of Our Lives" star then called out Richards, accusing her of lying about the affair and some other prior conversations. "I want to stick up for my friend," Rinna said in an episode of the show (via People). "I want to be able to say, 'You know what, Brandi, I don't believe you."
Given all of the drama, it was barely a surprise that Richards soon wanted out after season 10. In September 2020, the "Jolene" star confirmed to Variety that she would not be returning for the next season. However, the big question remains — might she eventually return to the show?
Denise Richards might just be making a comeback
On September 1, Denise Richards made an appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM show, where she admitted to being open to making a comeback on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." "Yeah, I've always said that," Richards told Lewis. "Never say never, you know." When asked if producers have reached out to her, Richards said no, quickly adding that she maintained her relationship with some of the housewives.
One person fans suspect Richards might not be keen on working with if she returns to "RHOBH" is Lisa Rinna. However, the "Wild Things" star confirmed it would not be a problem for her. "I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn't come back with her" Richards clarified. And if you were wondering whether a reconciliation is in the books between the two women, Richards revealed that, although Rinna apologized, they could no longer be friends. "I don't think I would ever; I could never be close friends with her after what happened," she said.
Richards also opened up about her OnlyFans account, revealing that her husband Aaron Phypers helps her create content for the social media platform. "I ask him, I show him things, and say, 'What do you think?," she added. Per Yahoo! News, Richards announced that she joined OnlyFans in June and has since continued to share adult content.