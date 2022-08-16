Denise Richards Makes Clear Whether There's Any Hope For Lisa Rinna Reconciliation

If you've ever wondered if any of the "Real Housewives" drama that happens on screen still carries over when the cameras are no longer rolling, let us point you to the great falling out of Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna. The two "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars' on-air feud led to the end of a 20-year off-screen friendship. Rinna has indicated that she'd like to mend fences with her old friend, but what about Richards?

The rift began in Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which was Richards' second year as part of the cast. Brandi Glanville, another former cast-mate and nuclear power plant of reality TV drama in human form, claimed that she and Richards had had an affair — while Richards was still married to her husband. Richards denied the story but Rinna seemed to take Glanville's side, angrily confronting her friend about the cease-and-desist letter Richards apparently sent to Glanville, per Us Weekly. (It's the "Real Housewives" did you think these fights were going to be straightforward?)

Rinna eventually apologized to Richards, which she proved with screenshots of texts in an Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). Now, Richards has opened up about how she feels about the debacle today, and whether she's ready to forgive and forget.